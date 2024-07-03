Skip to content
Ukraine imports more electricity in June than in all of 2023

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 3, 2024 6:42 PM 1 min read
A generator is seen while Kyiv is going through blackouts.
A generator is seen while Kyiv is going through blackouts as a result of the harm caused by Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 4, 2024. (Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Ukraine imported over 858,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity in June 2024, which is 91% more than the volume imported in May and more than what was imported in the whole of 2023, ExPro Electricity monitoring data showed on July 3.

Russia renewed its attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure in the spring, pushing the country's energy grid to breaking point.

Ukrainians have faced lengthy, daily interruptions in electricity since May 15, when scheduled blackouts were implemented amid serious power shortages.

Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, said at the end of June that it had lost nearly 90% of its energy generating capacity due to Russian attacks.

Most of Ukraine's energy imports in June came from Hungary, at 42%, while Slovakia and Romania provided 17% each, Poland provided 16%, and Moldova provided 8%, according to ExPro data.

Slovakia, Romania, and Poland provided emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine for five days in June. On average, Ukraine imported 28,600 MWh from its neighbors each day in June.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:08 PM

Zelensky says Trump should reveal plan on ending Russia's war.

"If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. "If there are risks to Ukrainian independence, if we lose statehood — we want to be ready for this, we want to know... We want to understand whether in November we will have the powerful support of the US, or will be all alone."
10:53 AM

Ukraine receives $2.2 billion from IMF.

"These funds will help finance critical budget expenditures, social benefits, and the salaries of doctors and teachers," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
5:38 AM

Putin arrives in Kazakhstan for Russia-China-led summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on July 3 for regional security and defense discussions, according to the Kremlin. He is also set to hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from China and Turkey.
