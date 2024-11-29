Ukraine hits oil depot in Rostov Oblast, destroys Buk radar station in Russian-occupied territory, Kyiv claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces reportedly struck an oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast, and destroyed a Buk-M3 radar station in Russian-occupied territories in Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight, Ukraine's General Staff said on Nov. 29.

Outmanned and outgunned on the battlefield, Ukraine has turned to homemade drones to try to exhaust Russian combat capabilities as much as possible from afar, targeting Russian military-industrial complex facilities, airbases, and oil refineries.

The Ukrainian military said that on the night of Nov. 29, they struck the Atlas oil depot in Rostov Oblast. As a result of the strike, fires broke out on the territory of the facility, the statement said.

According to the General Staff, Atlas is part of the Russian military-industrial complex, and supplies petroleum products to the Russian army. The oil depot was previously targeted in the summer of 2024.

Elsewhere, a radar station of the Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed in the Russian-held part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff reported.

The combat mission was carried out by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces.

On Nov. 16, a drone unit in the National Guard's 27th Pechersk Brigade destroyed another Russian anti-aircraft missile Buk-M1 system worth $10 million.

On the morning of Nov. 29, the General Staff reported that Russia had lost 1,006 air defense systems since the start of its full-scale invasion.