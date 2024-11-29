Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Air defense, Russian losses, Rostov Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine hits oil depot in Rostov Oblast, destroys Buk radar station in Russian-occupied territory, Kyiv claims

by Kateryna Hodunova November 29, 2024 12:39 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes — a Russian Buk-M3 air defense missile system parades through Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow, Russia on May 9, 2022. (Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP via Getty Images)
Ukrainian forces reportedly struck an oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast, and destroyed a Buk-M3 radar station in Russian-occupied territories in Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight, Ukraine's General Staff said on Nov. 29.

Outmanned and outgunned on the battlefield, Ukraine has turned to homemade drones to try to exhaust Russian combat capabilities as much as possible from afar, targeting Russian military-industrial complex facilities, airbases, and oil refineries.

The Ukrainian military said that on the night of Nov. 29, they struck the Atlas oil depot in Rostov Oblast. As a result of the strike, fires broke out on the territory of the facility, the statement said.

According to the General Staff, Atlas is part of the Russian military-industrial complex, and supplies petroleum products to the Russian army. The oil depot was previously targeted in the summer of 2024.

Elsewhere, a radar station of the Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed in the Russian-held part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff reported.

The combat mission was carried out by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces.

On Nov. 16, a drone unit in the National Guard's 27th Pechersk Brigade destroyed another Russian anti-aircraft missile Buk-M1 system worth $10 million.

On the morning of Nov. 29, the General Staff reported that Russia had lost 1,006 air defense systems since the start of its full-scale invasion.

Russia’s reported daily losses in Ukraine pass 2,000 for the first time
This surpasses the previous record of 1,950 set on Nov. 12. The total figure stands at 738,660.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Zelensky signs law on 'historic' tax increase.

The bill, which was passed by the Ukrainian parliament on Oct. 10, will raise taxes by Hr 8 billion ($192 million) in 2024 and Hr 141 billion ($3.4 billion) in 2025, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said, as the country struggles to shore up its budget deficit amid Russia's ongoing full-scale war.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.