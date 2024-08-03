Oil depot in Belgorod Oblast hit by drones.

This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone attack struck an oil depot in Russia's Belogorod Oblast overnight on Aug. 3, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The drones struck an oil depot in the region's Gubkinsky district, Gladkov said. The attack caused an explosion at the facility and a tank caught fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and there are no casualties, Gladkov claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Gladkov's claims, and Ukraine's military has yet to comment on the alleged attack.

Russian officials on Aug. 3 also reported drone attacks in Rostov and Oryol oblasts.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts. In recent months, Ukrainian forces have been regularly attacking military facilities and infrastructure in Russian regions bordering Ukraine.

A July 29 attack on Belgorod Oblast caused a fire at an energy substation.