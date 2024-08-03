Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Belgorod Oblast, oil refineries, Oil depot, Drones
Edit post

Oil depot in Belgorod Oblast hit by drones

by Abbey Fenbert August 3, 2024 6:56 AM 1 min read
Flames come out of the tower of an oil refinery plant. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A drone attack struck an oil depot in Russia's Belogorod Oblast overnight on Aug. 3, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The drones struck an oil depot in the region's Gubkinsky district, Gladkov said. The attack caused an explosion at the facility and a tank caught fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and there are no casualties, Gladkov claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Gladkov's claims, and Ukraine's military has yet to comment on the alleged attack.

Russian officials on Aug. 3 also reported drone attacks in Rostov and Oryol oblasts.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts. In recent months, Ukrainian forces have been regularly attacking military facilities and infrastructure in Russian regions bordering Ukraine.

A July 29 attack on Belgorod Oblast caused a fire at an energy substation.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine’s second Ada-class corvette launched in Turkey
Key developments on Aug. 2: * Ukraine’s second Ada-class corvette launched in Turkey * Occupied Crimea hit by Ukrainian missile attack, Russia claims * China claims its Ukraine peace plan has support of more than 110 countries * ‘Signs of escalation’ on battlefield in Kharkiv sector, Ukraine’s…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:56 AM

Oil depot in Belgorod Oblast hit by drones.

The drones struck an oil depot in the region's Gubkinsky district, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. The attack caused an explosion at the facility and a tank caught fire.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:46 PM
Video

Street culture unites displaced people in Lviv.

As Russia's war in Ukraine rages on, millions have been forced to flee their towns, leaving behind their homes and communities. In Lviv, one center for internally displaced persons brings people together and rebuilds bonds through street culture.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.