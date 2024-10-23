Ukraine has stabilized situation in Toretsk, but Russia is concentrating troops in town's east, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine managed to stabilize the situation in Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, but the Russian army continues to concentrate its forces in the eastern part of the town, Anastasiia Bobovnikova, a spokesperson of the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, said on Oct. 23 on national television.

Toretsk lies some 35 kilometers (20 miles) north of occupied Donetsk. The town has become one of the hottest spots in Donetsk Oblast in recent months as Russian troops continue advancing in Ukraine's east.

"The situation in Toretsk has relatively stabilized. We (Ukrainian forces) are now holding the demarcation line unchanged. The enemy is still entrenched in the city's eastern parts," Bobovnikova said.

"However, we are holding back their further advance and will defend the town as long as possible. And we are doing a good job of it now."

The number of assaults on this front line's sector has slightly decreased, which may indicate that Russian troops have taken a tactical pause to possibly replenish manpower, accumulate weapons, and redeploy equipment, Bobovnikova added.

According to local authorities, Kyiv controlled roughly 40-50% of the town as of Oct. 11, while Russia had captured the rest.

Previously, the Ukrainian military said that fights were taking place "at every building entrance" as Russian forces were pushing from the east along the main Tsentralna (Central) Street.

The loss of Toretsk would be another blow to Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast after its forces were forced to withdraw from Vuhledar in the south. Russian forces also continue pushing toward Kurakhove and Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub roughly 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of Toretsk.