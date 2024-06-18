Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, War, Ukraine, Russian troops, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Ukraine gradually pushing Russian troops out of Kharkiv Oblast, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 18, 2024 9:54 AM 2 min read
In this screengrab taken from aerial video footage smoke rises from the Ukranian boarder city of Vovchansk, in Chuhuiv Raion, Kharkiv Oblast, which is bombarded daily by heavy artillery in Vovchansk, Ukraine on May 17, 2024. Ukraine has been evacuating civilians from around Vovchansk as Russian forces advance in the area. (Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Ukrainian military is gradually pushing Russian troops out of Kharkiv Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on June 17.

Moscow launched a new offensive on May 10 in Kharkiv Oblast, where it reportedly managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) before Ukraine halted the advance at the first line of defense.

"Our forces are gradually pushing (Russian troops) out of Kharkiv Oblast. And I thank every warrior and every unit for this, who are clearly fulfilling their tasks, including those who are also replenishing our  (prisoner) 'exchange fund' with Russian soldiers," Zelensky said after receiving reports from the military command.

During a single month of the offensive in the northeastern oblast, Russian forces suffered around 4,000 troops killed or injured, according to the Ukrainian military.

Russia still controls a handful of villages on two separate axes in Kharkiv Oblast, one near the Lyptsi village and the other near the embattled town of Vovchansk.

Ukrainian troops repelled 10 Russian attacks in Vovchansk as of the evening of June 17, Ukraine's General Staff said. The fighting continued in four locations.

Heavy battles also continue in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove,  Kupiansk, and Kramatorsk sectors in the east.

Russia’s move on Kharkiv has bogged down. But was it a failure?
In the first half of May, Russia opened a new front to its war against Ukraine in dramatic fashion. The two-pronged offensive on Kharkiv Oblast unfolded on the back of some of the most difficult months for Ukrainian forces, overstretched and depleted after a brutal winter and early spring campaign
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:17 AM

Moscow confirms A-50 aircraft was shot down by Ukraine.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation confirmed that the Ukrainian Air Force shot down a rare Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft over the Azov Sea back in February, killing ten crew members.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.