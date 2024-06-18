Ukraine gradually pushing Russian troops out of Kharkiv Oblast, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The Ukrainian military is gradually pushing Russian troops out of Kharkiv Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on June 17.

Moscow launched a new offensive on May 10 in Kharkiv Oblast, where it reportedly managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) before Ukraine halted the advance at the first line of defense.

"Our forces are gradually pushing (Russian troops) out of Kharkiv Oblast. And I thank every warrior and every unit for this, who are clearly fulfilling their tasks, including those who are also replenishing our (prisoner) 'exchange fund' with Russian soldiers," Zelensky said after receiving reports from the military command.

During a single month of the offensive in the northeastern oblast, Russian forces suffered around 4,000 troops killed or injured, according to the Ukrainian military.

Russia still controls a handful of villages on two separate axes in Kharkiv Oblast, one near the Lyptsi village and the other near the embattled town of Vovchansk.

Ukrainian troops repelled 10 Russian attacks in Vovchansk as of the evening of June 17, Ukraine's General Staff said. The fighting continued in four locations.

Heavy battles also continue in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Kupiansk, and Kramatorsk sectors in the east.