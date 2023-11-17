Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Germany joins G7 talks on potential security guarantees for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 17, 2023 11:00 PM 2 min read
Ihor Zhovkva, the deputy head of the President's Office, during the first round of bilateral negotiations with Germany over security guarantees for Ukraine on Nov. 17. (President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine and Germany on Nov. 17 began bilateral negotiations on potential security guarantees as presented during the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, the President's Office reported.

"Without Germany, it is impossible to imagine the effectiveness of security guarantees, as well as the future membership of Ukraine in the Euro-Atlantic community," Ihor Zhovkva, the President's Office deputy head leading the Ukrainian negotiation team, said.

The teams exchanged approaches to future bilateral security guarantees and agreed on a plan for further actions, according to the President's Office.

Germany is the latest to join other Group of Seven (G7) members in the bilateral security guarantees discussion, including the U.K., the U.S., Japan, France and Canada.

The Group of Seven (G7) members presented their long-term security commitments for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius in early July.

Under this plan, individual countries would provide bilateral support to help Kyiv repel the ongoing Russian invasion and deter any future aggression.

The security guarantees would entail explicit and long-lasting obligations, as well as bolster Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. The guarantees would also cover sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.

Ukraine has said that the best security guarantee for it would be to become a full-fledged NATO member after Russia's war ends.

The French Foreign Ministry released a statement in late May that NATO allies were contemplating an Israeli-style security agreement for Ukraine.

However, allies reportedly remain divided on Ukraine's NATO accession.

Politico reported on June 8 that Western officials remain divided on providing security guarantees for Ukraine, questioning whether it is worthwhile when Ukraine is not yet a member of the military alliance.

Other NATO members, like Poland and Lithuania, favor offering a clear membership pathway to Ukraine.

Does Ukraine need NATO or does NATO need Ukraine?
Throughout Russia’s brutal war, Ukraine has actively sought assurances from NATO regarding its future membership in the Alliance. Why does Ukraine aspire to be a part of NATO? What are the prospects for this accession, and how might NATO also benefit from it?
The Kyiv IndependentIryna Matviyishyn
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
7:53 AM

Air defense downs 14 Russian drones overnight.

Ukraine's air defense forces downed 14 Russian drones overnight on Dec. 15, the Air Force said on Telegram. The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Krasnodar Krai, Russia.
5:30 AM

Hungary blocks 50-billion-euro EU aid for Ukraine.

Hungary has obstructed the European Union's endorsement of a financial assistance package for Ukraine consisting of 50 billion euros ($55 billion), following EU leaders' formal approval to commence accession negotiations with Ukraine, marking a significant milestone for Kyiv in its efforts to strengthen support from its allies.
3:32 AM

EU agrees to 12th sanctions package against Russia.

European Union countries have agreed to a 12th sanctions package against Russia, moving to ban the import of Russian diamonds among other measures, the European Council announced in a statement on Dec. 14.
2:29 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 14, firing 19 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
10:18 PM

German drone manufacturer to open R&D center in Ukraine.

German drone manufacturer Quantum Systems will open a research and development center in Ukraine, tech news outlet DOU reported on Dec. 14. Quantum Systems is the company behind advanced Vector reconnaissance drones, 152 of which have already been provided to Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.