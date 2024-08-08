Skip to content
Ukraine finishes 4th at Olympics in kayak quadruple sculls at 500 meters

by Kateryna Hodunova August 8, 2024 3:07 PM 2 min read
Oleh Kukharyk, Dmytro Danylenko, Ihor Trunov, and Ivan Semykin of Ukraine compete during Men's Kayak Four 500m Heats of the Canoe Sprint on Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium during the Paris 2024 Olympics Games on Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. (Oscar J Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images)
The Ukrainian team of Oleh Kukharyk, Dmytro Danylenko, Ihor Trunov, and Ivan Semykin finished fourth in the 500-meter kayak quadruple sculls at the Paris Olympics.

Ukrainian kayakers participated in the 500-meter final of the Olympic Games for the first time. Prior to that, Ukraine competed in the men's 1000-meter kayak four at the 1996 Olympic Games but was eliminated in the semifinals.

At the 2024 Olympics, the Ukrainians competed as the reigning bronze medalists of the World Championships. Germany and Hungary, who are the champions and vice-champions of the World Championships, respectively, were among Ukraine's rivals in Paris.

The Ukrainian athletes completed the course in 1:21.01, behind Spain, Australia, and Germany. The gap between Germany's first place and Ukraine's fourth position was almost two seconds.

The Australian team finished second, while the Spanish kayakers were third.

On August 8, Ukraine ranks 17th in the overall medal standings of the Olympics with eight medals, including three gold, two silver, and three bronze.

Gold medals were secured by Ukrainian fencers Olga Kharlan, Alina Komashchuk, Yuliia Bakastova, and Olena Kravatska in the saber team competition, as well as by high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh and boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak, who competed in the 80 kg weight category.

9:20 AM

Bulgaria joins NATO mission to train Ukrainian military.

Sofia said that this decision gives a "clear signal" of its commitment to supporting Ukraine, upholding Euro-Atlantic values, and strengthening allied solidarity in joint efforts to maintain international peace and security.
