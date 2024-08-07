Ukraine to compete for gold, bronze in Olympic wrestling

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov will compete for the gold medal in the 67-kilogram category at the 2024 Paris Olympics after successfully defeating Azerbaijani wrestler Hasrat Jafarov in the semi-finals on Aug. 7.

Zhan Beleniuk, 2021 Olympic gold medalist and current Ukrainian lawmaker, will compete for the bronze medal in the 87-kilogram category on Aug. 8 after losing his semi-final match to Iran’s Alireza Mohmadipiani on criteria.

Nasibov, the silver medalist during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, will compete for the gold medal against Iran's Said Esmaili on Aug. 8 at 6:15 p.m. Paris time. While Beleniuk will compete for bronze the same day against a yet to be determine wrestler.

Ukraine has so far won eight medals at the Paris Olympics - including three gold, two silver, and three bronze. The country is guaranteed at least one more medal on Aug. 8.

Earlier on Aug. 7, Ukraine's Oleksandr Khyzhniak defeated Nurbek Oralbay of Kazakhstan 3:2 in the Olympic boxing middleweight final, claiming his first-ever gold medal.