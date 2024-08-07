Skip to content
Ukraine to compete for gold, bronze in Olympic wrestling

by Dmytro Basmat August 8, 2024 12:59 AM 1 min read
Parviz Nasibov of Ukraine after winning against Hasrat Jafarov of Azerbaijan in the 67kg Men's Greco-Roman Wrestling 1/2 Final during the Olympic Games on August 07, 2024 in Paris, France. (Kadir Caliskan/United World Wrestling/Getty Images)
Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov will compete for the gold medal in the 67-kilogram category at the 2024 Paris Olympics after successfully defeating Azerbaijani wrestler Hasrat Jafarov in the semi-finals on Aug. 7.

Zhan Beleniuk, 2021 Olympic gold medalist and current Ukrainian lawmaker, will compete for the bronze medal in the 87-kilogram category on Aug. 8 after losing his semi-final match to Iran’s Alireza Mohmadipiani on criteria.

Nasibov, the silver medalist during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, will compete for the gold medal against Iran's Said Esmaili on Aug. 8 at 6:15 p.m. Paris time. While Beleniuk will compete for bronze the same day against a yet to be determine wrestler.

Ukraine has so far won eight medals at the Paris Olympics - including three gold, two silver, and three bronze. The country is guaranteed at least one more medal on Aug. 8.

Earlier on Aug. 7, Ukraine's Oleksandr Khyzhniak defeated Nurbek Oralbay of Kazakhstan 3:2 in the Olympic boxing middleweight final, claiming his first-ever gold medal.

Dmytro Basmat is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Dmytro has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.Read more
