Ukraine extends martial law, mobilization until Nov. 15

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 17, 2023 1:53 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers an address on Aug. 11, 2023. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law two bills extending martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days.

The two measures have been prolonged until Nov. 15.

The president first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Both measures have been extended several times since then.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country as they may be called up for military service.

On Aug. 17, Zelensky also held a meeting on arms supplies and production, Russia’s tactical and strategic plans, as well as the preparation of the Ukrainian air defense and energy system for the upcoming winter.

The president discussed with the government officials eliminating the consequences of Russian attacks, evacuation from the Kupiansk district, and assistance to victims of Russian aggression in several regions.

In his Telegram post, Zelensky added that Kyiv was preparing new steps to ensure the further operation of the temporary Black Sea corridor launched to allow passage of ships after Russia’s one-sided termination of the UN-brokered grain deal.

The first civilian vessel sailed from Ukraine’s port city of Odesa through the humanitarian corridor on Aug. 16.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
