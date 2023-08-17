Ukraine extends martial law, mobilization until Nov. 15

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law two bills extending martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days.

The two measures have been prolonged until Nov. 15.

The president first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Both measures have been extended several times since then.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country as they may be called up for military service.

On Aug. 17, Zelensky also held a meeting on arms supplies and production, Russia’s tactical and strategic plans, as well as the preparation of the Ukrainian air defense and energy system for the upcoming winter.

The president discussed with the government officials eliminating the consequences of Russian attacks, evacuation from the Kupiansk district, and assistance to victims of Russian aggression in several regions.

In his Telegram post, Zelensky added that Kyiv was preparing new steps to ensure the further operation of the temporary Black Sea corridor launched to allow passage of ships after Russia’s one-sided termination of the UN-brokered grain deal.

The first civilian vessel sailed from Ukraine’s port city of Odesa through the humanitarian corridor on Aug. 16.