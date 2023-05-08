Ukraine downs 35 Russian drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched at least 35 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones in the early hours of May 8 amid another large-scale attack on Ukraine, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update. Ukraine's air defense shot down all the aerial targets.

Kyiv City Military Administration reported that at least 30 of those drones were downed over Kyiv, causing damage to buildings and property and injuring five people.

The administration said via Telegram that at least seven cars cars were damaged by falling debris in the capital and one more vehicle caught fire. A residential building was damaged and debris fell on a separate residential building, the roadway, and the runway of the Ihor Sikorsky Kyiv International Airport (Zhuliany), according to the administration.

In Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, a diesel tank was damaged and fuel leak reported, however, there was no fire. Some 15 trucks and 5 cars in a parking lot were damaged as well as a high-pressure gas pipe.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia has launched 16 missiles, targeting Kharkiv, Kreson, Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts; 61 airstrikes and at least 52 MLRS attacks targeting Ukraine's military positions as well as civilian infrastructure.