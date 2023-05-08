Russia launches another large-scale strike against Ukraine, injuring at least 5 in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least five people were wounded in Russian strikes on Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported in the early hours of May 8, as Moscow launched another large-scale attack on Ukraine.

Three people were injured in blasts in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district, and two others were injured when drone wreckage fell in the Sviatoshynskyi district, both west of the capital’s center, Klitschko said via his official Telegram channel.

Two injured from the Sviatoshynskyi district were transferred to the hospital.

Klitschko later added that drone wreckage fell on a two-story building in the Sviatoshynskyi district, adding that explosions continued in Kyiv.

The city’s military administration said debris also fell in the central Shevchenkivskyi district. A high-pressure gas pipe is damaged as a result of the attacks. The first responders have been called to the scene.

A parked car caught fire in the yard of a residential building due to the falling debris, and other debris fell on a separate residential building, the roadway, and the runway of the Ihor Sikorsky Kyiv International Airport (Zhuliany), according to the administration.

The Kyiv Independent reporters had heard numerous explosions in Kyiv, with local officials saying that air defense systems were repelling the attacks.

While an air raid alert has been on, an explosion was also heard following a missile attack that hit the Black Sea city of Odesa overnight, a local Ukrainian official said. Ukrainian media reported sounds of explosions in the southern Kherson Oblast.

Russian forces fired Kh-22 missiles at the warehouse of a food company and a recreational area on the Black Sea coast, according to Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa military administration. There were no reports of casualties.