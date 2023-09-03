Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine downs 22 drones in Odesa Oblast

by Olena Goncharova September 3, 2023 7:45 AM 1 min read
Remains of Shahed 136 at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked Ukraine in several waves overnight on Sept. 3 using Iranian-made kamikaze drones, the Air Force said in its morning update.

Russia used a total of 25 Shahed-136/131 drones against Ukraine's southern regions that were launched from the occupied Crimea and Russia's port city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodarsk Krai located on the coast of the Sea of Azov.

Ukraine's air defense downed 22 drones that targeted Odesa Oblast. Air raid alert was on in Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts in the early hours of Sept. 3.

Odesa’s regional infrastructure was repeatedly hit by Russia over the past months.

Earlier in the day, Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's city of Nikopol and its surrounding areas with heavy artillery, wounding four people and damaging houses and power lines, local governor reported.

The Nikopol area, which includes the town of Marhanets nearby, is under constant Russian attacks, often resulting in civilian deaths and destruction.

Military: Ukraine has breached Russia’s first line of defense near Zaporizhzhia
Ukrainian forces have achieved a significant breakthrough by successfully breaching Russia’s initial defensive line near Zaporizhzhia, General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, the commander of Ukraine’s military fighting in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, said in an interview with the Guardian.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova

Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.