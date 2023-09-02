Governor: Russian artillery wounds 4 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have attacked Nikopol and its surrounding areas with heavy artillery, wounding four people and damaging houses and power lines, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak reported on Sept. 2.

The Russians attacked the area with heavy artillery five times, firing more than four dozen shells and using a drone as well, according to Lysak.

The victims were three men aged 40, 52, and 63, and a 60-year-old woman.

Among the damaged sites were an infrastructural facility, a shop, a public utility, 14 houses, farm buildings, and power lines, as well as a tractor and four cars, according to Lysak.

The Nikopol area, which includes the town of Marhanets nearby, is under constant Russian attacks, often resulting in civilian deaths and destruction.

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is on the opposite side of the Dnipro River from Nikopol.