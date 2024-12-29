Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine's military intelligence, Donetsk Oblast, Sabotage, Russia, Railway
Edit post

Russian telecom equipment destroyed in occupied Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's intel says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 29, 2024 5:01 PM 1 min read
Destruction of Russian telecommunications equipment in the occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast, reported on Dec. 29. (Ukraine's military intelligence / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Four facilities housing telecommunication equipment for the illegal operator Phoenix, used by Russian forces, were destroyed in the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on Dec. 29.

Without explicitly claiming responsibility, the agency said that "disruptions to the Russian military's logistics and communications are an important continuous process."

The Phoenix is a telecommunications operator active in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast since 2015.

HUR further reported fires that melted cellular equipment in Russia's Leningrad Oblast and destroyed three railway relay cabinets in Yaroslavl Oblast.

0:00
/
Destruction of Russian telecommunications equipment in the occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast, reported on Dec. 29. (Ukraine's military intelligence / Telegram)

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Sabotage operations targeting Russian railways and other parts of infrastructure have been reported throughout the full-scale war.

The Atesh partisan group reported burning down a relay cabinet near the village of Chekhov in Moscow Oblast in early December, disrupting Russian supply lines

These coordinated attacks highlight Ukraine’s strategy to weaken Russian operational and logistical capabilities as the war continues.

Russia claims Ukrainian pilot surrendered in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine denies
Ukraine’s Air Force on Dec. 29 denied claims spread by Russian media about a Ukrainian pilot surrendering to Russian forces in Kursk Oblast.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:35 PM

Zelensky extends condolences over deadly South Korean plane crash.

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed condolences on Dec. 29 to the families of victims and the people of South Korea following a tragic Jeju Air plane crash that killed at least 176 people, marking the worst disaster involving a South Korean airline in decades.
12:20 PM

Russia may escalate hybrid warfare near NATO borders, Yermak warns.

"The appearance of North Korean troops dressed in Russian uniforms or Iranian proxies on the borders of NATO countries is quite realistic if Russia is not stopped now. The North Korean military is already fighting in Europe. Who could have thought of this before?" Andriy Yermak said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.