Russian telecom equipment destroyed in occupied Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's intel says

Four facilities housing telecommunication equipment for the illegal operator Phoenix, used by Russian forces, were destroyed in the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on Dec. 29.

Without explicitly claiming responsibility, the agency said that "disruptions to the Russian military's logistics and communications are an important continuous process."

The Phoenix is a telecommunications operator active in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast since 2015.

HUR further reported fires that melted cellular equipment in Russia's Leningrad Oblast and destroyed three railway relay cabinets in Yaroslavl Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Sabotage operations targeting Russian railways and other parts of infrastructure have been reported throughout the full-scale war.

The Atesh partisan group reported burning down a relay cabinet near the village of Chekhov in Moscow Oblast in early December, disrupting Russian supply lines

These coordinated attacks highlight Ukraine’s strategy to weaken Russian operational and logistical capabilities as the war continues.