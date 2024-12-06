Ukrainian partisans sabotage railway line linking Moscow to Kursk Oblast, group claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Atesh partisan group sabotaged a key railway line linking Russia's Moscow and Kursk oblasts, disrupting Russian supply lines, the group claimed via Telegram on Dec. 6.

An operative burned down a relay cabinet near the village of Chekhov in Moscow Oblast, Atesh said, posting undated video footage of the alleged sabotage.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the group's claims.

The operation aimed to disrupt Russian military logistics, Atesh reported. The targeted railway connected Moscow to Kursk Oblast, which has been partially occupied by Ukrainian forces since August.

"Deliveries of fuel and military equipment intended to supply Russian troops on the front line were delayed," the group said.

Ukraine launched a surprise incursion into Kursk Oblast in early August, seeking leverage against Moscow in future prisoner exchanges and peace negotiations. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops, including North Korean soldiers, in an effort to take back the border region.

The Atesh movement regularly commits sabotage attacks on Russian territory and in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. The group reported a similar action against a railway in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Nov. 16.