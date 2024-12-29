Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukrainian Air Force, Kursk Oblast, POWs
Russia claims Ukrainian pilot surrendered in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine denies

by Martin Fornusek December 29, 2024 4:01 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Ukrainian MIG-29 fighter jet flying over eastern Ukraine on Jan. 1, 2023. (Getty Images)
Ukraine's Air Force on Dec. 29 denied claims spread by the Russian state media about a Ukrainian pilot surrendering to Russian forces in Kursk Oblast.

The statement came after the Russian state news agency TASS claimed, citing Russian security services, that Ukrainian pilot Volodymyr Popovich had surrendered in the embattled Russian region.

"Unfortunately, cases of capture of military personnel who previously served in the Air Force do occur," the Air Force said in a statement.

"However, the information about the capture of a Ukrainian pilot is false. All Ukrainian pilots continue to perform tasks to protect the country."

Ukraine's Air Force did not provide further details nor name Popovich specifically. It is unclear whether the Air Force was refuting that Popovich was captured or that he was an active pilot at the time of his alleged capture.

Training new pilots is a lengthy and expensive process, making aviators especially valuable personnel.

