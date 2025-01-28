paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

News Feed, Ukraine, Defense Ministry, Rustem Umerov, Defense Procurement Agency, Military Procurement
Government dismisses Deputy Defense Minister Klimenkov amid procurement tensions

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 28, 2025 2:18 PM 3 min read
Dmytro Klimenkov, deputy defense minister of Ukraine, talks to The Kyiv Independent on Feb. 22, 2024. (Press Service/Defense Ministry of Ukraine)
Ukraine's government has confirmed the dismissal of Dmytro Klimenkov from his position as deputy defense minister, said Taras Melnychuk, the government's parliamentary representative, on Jan. 28.

The decision follows ongoing tensions within the Defense Ministry over its weapons procurement process, which has been heavily scrutinized amid reform efforts.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced Klimenkov's dismissal last week, claiming his deputy had "failed" the task of defense procurement. Concurrently, Umerov said he would not renew Maryna Bezrukova's contract as head of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA).

Klimenkov joined the Defense Ministry from the State Property Fund, where he worked under Umerov's leadership. Appointed deputy defense minister on Oct. 5, 2023, he was responsible for overseeing procurement for the Armed Forces.

Bezrukova, appointed in January 2024 to lead procurement reforms following corruption scandals, had her contract extended by the DPA's supervisory board earlier this month. Under Ukrainian law, supervisory boards can hire and fire state enterprise leaders, making Umerov's refusal to renew her contract legally contentious.

Anti-corruption activists and lawmakers criticized the move, labeling it "unlawful" and warning that such actions could undermine efforts to reform Ukraine's defense procurement system.

Bezrukova's tenure highlighted internal disputes over procurement practices. At the start of her role, Bezrukova reported pressure from Klimenkov to sign a contract for 500,000 artillery shells from a manufacturer owned by the Strategic Industries Ministry.

Parliament committee head calls for defense minister’s resignation as defense procurement scandal escalates
Umerov has been lambasted by pro-reform MPs and anti-corruption activists for what they see as his efforts to destroy the independence of the Defense Procurement Agency. Anti-corruption watchdogs have also argued that Umerov’s actions jeopardize Western military aid for Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

She expressed concerns about the company's limited production capacity, workforce shortages, and gunpowder deficit. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) also investigated the manufacturer's director and a manager for inflating prices.

An initial Defense Ministry inspection supported Bezrukova's concerns, estimating the company's capacity at 300,000–350,000 shells. However, the ministry later reversed its assessment, asserting that the company could meet the contract requirements.

Despite reservations, Bezrukova signed the contract. By the summer, the manufacturer fell behind schedule. When Klimenkov asked her to extend delivery deadlines, Bezrukova refused and pushed for alternative suppliers, straining her relationship with ministry officials.

The Defense Ministry announced on Nov. 26 that it was investigating the contract and would pivot to delivering imported shells instead.

Defense Minister Umerov dismisses top official who stood up to him
Ukraine’s lengthy efforts to clean up its weapons procurement are in danger of being unwound as the Defense Ministry strangleholds the Defense Procurement Agency, say anti-corruption activists and lawmakers. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Jan. 24 that he would not renew the contract of…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
2:44 PM

EU considering new trade regime with Ukraine, media reports.

While the European Commission allegedly does not plan to reinstate pre-war trade rules, it is considering alternatives within the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) framework, including quotas for agricultural products and additional safeguards.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.