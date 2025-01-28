Government dismisses Deputy Defense Minister Klimenkov amid procurement tensions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's government has confirmed the dismissal of Dmytro Klimenkov from his position as deputy defense minister, said Taras Melnychuk, the government's parliamentary representative, on Jan. 28.

The decision follows ongoing tensions within the Defense Ministry over its weapons procurement process, which has been heavily scrutinized amid reform efforts.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced Klimenkov's dismissal last week, claiming his deputy had "failed" the task of defense procurement. Concurrently, Umerov said he would not renew Maryna Bezrukova's contract as head of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA).

Klimenkov joined the Defense Ministry from the State Property Fund, where he worked under Umerov's leadership. Appointed deputy defense minister on Oct. 5, 2023, he was responsible for overseeing procurement for the Armed Forces.

Bezrukova, appointed in January 2024 to lead procurement reforms following corruption scandals, had her contract extended by the DPA's supervisory board earlier this month. Under Ukrainian law, supervisory boards can hire and fire state enterprise leaders, making Umerov's refusal to renew her contract legally contentious.

Anti-corruption activists and lawmakers criticized the move, labeling it "unlawful" and warning that such actions could undermine efforts to reform Ukraine's defense procurement system.

Bezrukova's tenure highlighted internal disputes over procurement practices. At the start of her role, Bezrukova reported pressure from Klimenkov to sign a contract for 500,000 artillery shells from a manufacturer owned by the Strategic Industries Ministry.

She expressed concerns about the company's limited production capacity, workforce shortages, and gunpowder deficit. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) also investigated the manufacturer's director and a manager for inflating prices.

An initial Defense Ministry inspection supported Bezrukova's concerns, estimating the company's capacity at 300,000–350,000 shells. However, the ministry later reversed its assessment, asserting that the company could meet the contract requirements.

Despite reservations, Bezrukova signed the contract. By the summer, the manufacturer fell behind schedule. When Klimenkov asked her to extend delivery deadlines, Bezrukova refused and pushed for alternative suppliers, straining her relationship with ministry officials.

The Defense Ministry announced on Nov. 26 that it was investigating the contract and would pivot to delivering imported shells instead.