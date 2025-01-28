paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, G7, Rustem Umerov, Defense Procurement Agency
Edit post

G7 ambassadors urge swift resolution of Defense Procurement Agency's leadership dispute

by Sonya Bandouil January 28, 2025 7:58 AM 2 min read
Rustem Umerov stands in the Ukrainian parliament during voting on his nomination as the Ukrainian defense minister in Kyiv on Sept. 6, 2023. (Andrii Nesterenko/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries called for a swift resolution of the Defense Procurement Agency dispute and urged uninterrupted continuation of weapons procurement, according to their statement on Jan. 27.

This comes after Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Jan. 24 that he would not renew the contract of Maryna Bezrukova, the head of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA), the body in charge of buying weapons for the Ukrainian military. He cited unsatisfactory results as the reason.

Umerov’s decision was just days after the DPA’s supervisory board voted to extend the contract with Bezrukova after a year of reforming in this role.

The ambassadors also emphasized the importance of adhering to governance standards.

"Consistency with good governance principles and NATO recommendations is important to maintain the trust of the public and international partners," they said in a statement on X.

Umerov had earlier criticized the DPA under Bezrukova’s leadership, claiming that arms procurement had "turned into an Amazon."

Bezrukova told the Kyiv Independent that she would not leave the agency as she was legally selected by the DPA’s supervisory board.

“I'm not going to surrender. I will stand in my position until the end,” she said.

She also pointed out that procurement for Ukrainian forces could be blocked due to the ongoing conflict.

"Contracting and supplies may be blocked because we are in a legal conflict. I cannot perform my duties now because of certain registration procedures," Bezrukova told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Bezrukova added that it is difficult to predict the consequences of the minister's decision and called the situation "a serious reputational loss" that could negatively affect relations with Ukraine's foreign partners.

Umerov plans to replace Bezrukova with Arsen Zhumadilov, the director of the State Rear Operator (known under its Ukrainian acronym DOT) which buys food and clothes for the military.

Parliament committee head calls for defense minister’s resignation as defense procurement scandal escalates
Umerov has been lambasted by pro-reform MPs and anti-corruption activists for what they see as his efforts to destroy the independence of the Defense Procurement Agency. Anti-corruption watchdogs have also argued that Umerov’s actions jeopardize Western military aid for Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.