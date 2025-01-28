G7 ambassadors urge swift resolution of Defense Procurement Agency's leadership dispute

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries called for a swift resolution of the Defense Procurement Agency dispute and urged uninterrupted continuation of weapons procurement, according to their statement on Jan. 27.

This comes after Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Jan. 24 that he would not renew the contract of Maryna Bezrukova, the head of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA), the body in charge of buying weapons for the Ukrainian military. He cited unsatisfactory results as the reason.

Umerov’s decision was just days after the DPA’s supervisory board voted to extend the contract with Bezrukova after a year of reforming in this role.

The ambassadors also emphasized the importance of adhering to governance standards.

"Consistency with good governance principles and NATO recommendations is important to maintain the trust of the public and international partners," they said in a statement on X.

Umerov had earlier criticized the DPA under Bezrukova’s leadership, claiming that arms procurement had "turned into an Amazon."

Bezrukova told the Kyiv Independent that she would not leave the agency as she was legally selected by the DPA’s supervisory board.

“I'm not going to surrender. I will stand in my position until the end,” she said.

She also pointed out that procurement for Ukrainian forces could be blocked due to the ongoing conflict.

"Contracting and supplies may be blocked because we are in a legal conflict. I cannot perform my duties now because of certain registration procedures," Bezrukova told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Bezrukova added that it is difficult to predict the consequences of the minister's decision and called the situation "a serious reputational loss" that could negatively affect relations with Ukraine's foreign partners.

Umerov plans to replace Bezrukova with Arsen Zhumadilov, the director of the State Rear Operator (known under its Ukrainian acronym DOT) which buys food and clothes for the military.