Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine destroys 3 Iranian-made drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 10, 2023 8:35 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Eastern Air Command shot down three Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Serhii Lysak, oblast governor, wrote on Telegram early on May 10.

Lysak said that the rest of the evening over the oblast was quiet.

A day before, a civilian was injured after missile debris fell on a four-story building in the city of Dnipro, the oblast capital, following a Russian attack against Ukraine.

At around 10 p.m. local time on May 8, Russian forces fired eight Kalibr cruise missiles from warships in the Black Sea, which were targeted at the eastern regions of the country, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

All eight missiles were destroyed by the air defense forces together with the units of Eastern Air Command.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.