Ukraine destroys 3 Iranian-made drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Ukraine's Eastern Air Command shot down three Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Serhii Lysak, oblast governor, wrote on Telegram early on May 10.

Lysak said that the rest of the evening over the oblast was quiet.

A day before, a civilian was injured after missile debris fell on a four-story building in the city of Dnipro, the oblast capital, following a Russian attack against Ukraine.

At around 10 p.m. local time on May 8, Russian forces fired eight Kalibr cruise missiles from warships in the Black Sea, which were targeted at the eastern regions of the country, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

All eight missiles were destroyed by the air defense forces together with the units of Eastern Air Command.