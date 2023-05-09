Governor: Civilian injured in Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A civilian was injured after missile debris fell on a four-story building in the city of Dnipro, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported following Russia's latest attack against Ukraine.

A 32-year-old woman was transferred to a local hospital, according to Lysak.

At around 10 p.m. local time on May 8, Russian forces fired eight Kalibr cruise missiles from warships in the Black Sea, which were targeted at the eastern regions of the country, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

All eight missiles were destroyed by the air defense forces together with the units of Eastern Air Command.

A missile warhead was found on the third floor of the damaged building. Several dozen residents were evacuated while the bomb squad worked, Lysak said, adding that the city of Nikopol was also a target of Russia's latest attack.

Nikopol and the Marhanets community were shelled with heavy artillery overnight on May 9. As the result of the attack, one private residence was destroyed, and four more were damaged, as well as a warehouse and some power lines. No other casualties were reported at the time of the publication.