Ukraine destroys 3, damages around 5 Russian aircraft in recent attack, source says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's attack on the Savasleyka airbase in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast on Aug. 16 destroyed three Russian planes and damaged around five others, a military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent on Aug. 21.

Russian warplanes based at the Savasleyka airfield include MiG-31K aircraft, a carrier of Kinzhal ballistic missiles that Russia uses to attack Ukraine.

According to the source, the kamikaze drones operated by Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) destroyed a Russian MiG-31K/I and two Il-76 aircraft and damaged about five aircraft, possibly including one more MiG-31K/I.

The previous strike on the Savasleyka airbase, carried out by HUR on Aug. 13, hit a Russian fuel and lubricants warehouse and damaged a MiG-31K/I plane, the source told the Kyiv Independent.

Explosions were also reported at the Borisoglebsk and Baltimore airbases in Voronezh Oblast overnight on Aug. 14. Ukraine's General Staff confirmed the attack, saying that Su-34 fighter-bombers, Su-35 fighters, and other aircraft were based on the three said airfields.

Eleven MIG-31K/I aircraft, an Il-76, five Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters were stationed at the Savasleyka at the time of the strike, the source said, citing the agency's satellite images.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Ukraine has carried out a number of strikes against airbases in an effort to weaken the more powerful Russian Air Force. An attack against an airbase in Lipetsk Oblast on Aug. 9 destroyed more than 700 bombs, a Ukrainian intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent.