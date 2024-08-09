Military airfield, energy facility damaged in reported drone strikes in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A fire broke out at a military airfield, and an energy facility was damaged in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast in a reported drone attack overnight on Aug. 9, Russian authorities said.

Ukrainian forces have previously launched drone attacks at military and industrial targets in Lipetsk Oblast, which is located some 450 kilometers (279 miles) from the Ukrainian border. It is northeast of Kursk Oblast, where fighting is currently ongoing after an unprecedented Ukrainian cross-border incursion that began on Aug. 6.

Six people were injured in the attack, Lipetsk Oblast Governor Igor Artamanov said, adding that they had been taken to the hospital.

Videos shared on Russian Telegram channels showed a massive explosion in the distance, although it was unclear what was directly impacted by it or where it was located.

The local department of the Emergency Situations Ministry said that a state of emergency had been introduced, and residents of four towns had been ordered to evacuate.

Temporary shelters were being prepared, the ministry added.

Russia's Defense Ministry said that 75 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted overnight over six different oblasts, as well as occupied Crimea. The ministry also claimed that seven naval drones in the Black Sea had been intercepted.

The aftermath of a reported drone strike in the town of Shebekino, Russia's Belgorod Oblast, on Aug. 9, 2024. (Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov/Telegram)

Separately, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of neighboring Belgorod Oblast, said that four drones had struck an apartment building in the border town of Shebekino.

Gladkov claimed that no one was injured in the attack.

The claims cannot be independently verified, and Kyiv has not commented on the attacks at the time of this publication.