Ukraine damaged Russia's Tu-22M3 bomber 1,800 kilometers away from border, HUR confirms

Ukrainian forces hit the Olenya military airfield in Russia's Murmansk Oblast, damaging a Tu-22M3 bomber, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) spokesperson, Andrii Yusov, confirmed on July 29 on national television.

Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian airfields of Olenya in Murmansk Oblast, Engels in Saratov Oblast, and Diagilevo in Ryazan Oblast overnight on July 27. Ukraine also struck an oil refinery in the latter of the three oblasts.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it shot down 12 kamikaze drones in five regions, including Kursk, Belgorod, Rostov, Bryansk, and Lipetsk, on July 27.

The damage dealt to aircraft such as the Tu-22M3 bomber is vital because the Russian military-industrial sector currently does not have the means to produce such equipment, according to Yusov.

"This is something that the Soviet Union could produce, and that is why they (Russian forces) are trying to hide them so far away," Yusov said.

The Olenya airfield, where the Tu-22M3 was hit, is located about 1,800 kilometers (1,118 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

While Ukraine does not have permission to fire Western-made long-range weapons deep inside Russian territory, the embattled country frequently uses domestically-produced drones for these attacks.

Earlier on July 23, Russia claimed to have downed 21 drones in occupied Crimea and the Black Sea.



Ukraine's drone operations often target oil refineries and airfields, aiming to reduce Russia's oil process capabilities and hinder its economy, as well as target Russian aircraft that bomb Ukrainian cities.