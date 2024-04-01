Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, TikTok, Social Media, Parliament
Ukraine considering following suit if US bans TikTok

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 1, 2024 1:23 PM 2 min read
The TikTok app displayed on an Apple iPhone on August 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine would consider banning TikTok if the U.S. does it first, lawmaker Yaroslav Yurchyshyn said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine released on April 1.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill in March 2024 requiring Chinese TikTok's parent company ByteDance to sell its stakes in the company within six months or lose access to U.S. markets. The bill has yet to be passed in the Senate, and the app is still freely available in the U.S.

When asked if Ukraine would also ban TikTok, Yurchyshyn said that a decision by the U.S. could provide a basis for Ukraine to follow suit.

Yurchyshyn acknowledged that actually banning the app would be difficult and said that we "are still monitoring the process."

Lawmakers in the U.S. opposed to TikTok have often pointed to its Chinese connections, even though TikTok has said it would not approve of Chinese government requests to access the data of users in the U.S.

TikTok has also been widely used to spread disinformation, including about the war in Ukraine.

Bloomberg reported in February 2023 that TikTok had uncovered a massive network of pro-Russian disinformation spread on the app.

TikTok reportedly had more than 13 million users in Ukraine as of the beginning of 2023, the site Data Reportal wrote, citing data from ByteDance.

Odesa resident under investigation over pro-Russian propaganda on TikTok
Odesa police started criminal proceedings into the spreading of pro-Russian propaganda on Nov. 4 after a local resident said “Glory to Russia” during a live stream on TikTok.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:25 AM

Russian GRU unit linked to mysterious attacks on US officials abroad.

A collaborative investigation by The Insider uncovered evidence linking the mysterious health condition known as the Havana Syndrome to members of Russia's military intelligence agency. GRU Unit 29155 reportedly used directed energy weapons to target overseas U.S. government personnel.
