Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Bloomberg: TikTok identifies vast Russian disinformation network

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 10, 2023 6:18 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

TikTok Inc. revealed a Russian disinformation network disseminating propaganda about Moscow’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 9.

The network targeted over 100,000 European users over the summer of 2022.

Around 1,700 accounts masquerading as local users but based in Russia propagated anti-Ukrainian narratives to people in Germany, Italy, and the U.K.

According to Bloomberg, the accounts garnered 133,564 followers between July and September 2022.

It is currently unclear as to whether the network has links to the Kremlin.

The discovery was revealed as part of a report under the European Union’s Code of Practice on Disinformation.

“We don’t allow activities that may undermine the integrity of our platform or the authenticity of our users,” a TikTok spokesperson said, as reported by Bloomberg. “The fact that these networks and related accounts were quickly identified and removed is a testament to the considerable resources we have invested in protecting our community from being misled.”

EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell announced the creation of a new Information Sharing and Analysis Center within the EU’s foreign services to fight disinformation campaigns on Feb. 7.

The creation of the center follows the release of the first European External Action Service report on foreign information manipulation and interference threats.

The report offers evidence of Russian disinformation campaigns, in addition to an analysis of new disinformation techniques and insights into cooperation between Russia and China.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.