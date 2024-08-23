Skip to content
News Feed, Crimea, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, Ukraine, War
Ukraine confirms sinking of Russian ferry in Kerch Strait

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 23, 2024 11:59 AM 2 min read
The view of the Port Kavkaz harbor. (Solundir/Wikipedia)
Ukraine's navy has confirmed the sinking of a Russian ferry called the Conro Trader at the Kavkaz port in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on Aug. 22.

Speaking to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on Aug. 23, Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, said the vessel was used to transport fuel and weapons to Russian forces.

"Therefore, this is a completely legitimate target," he said.

Pletenchuk did not specify which weapons were used in the attack.

The Kavkaz port, located on the Chushka Spit in the Kerch Strait, is one of Russia's largest passenger ports. Its main task is to serve the Kerch ferry crossing in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel on Aug. 22 published photos and videos showing smoke rising over the Taman Peninsula in Krasnodar Krai.

Soon after the attack, the ferry in a Russian port sank, local Russian authorities reported, adding there were 30 fuel tankers onboard at the moment of the strike.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has regularly launched attacks on occupied Crimea as well as neighboring Krasnodar Krai. Kyiv has struck ferry crossings between occupied Crimea and Russia's Krasnodar Krai several times.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said in early August that Ukraine is working on a "complex solution" that could destroy the illegally constructed Kerch Bridge in the coming months.

Pletenchuk said in June that destroying the Kerch Bridge now would not have the same effect because Russia barely uses it for military purposes anymore.

The bridge accounts for less than a quarter of the total transiting cargo, and for the rest, Russia uses a ferry crossing in Kerch, Pletenchuk said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:08 AM

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 3.

Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in the village of Esman in Sumy Oblast, killing two people and injuring another, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported. Two other people were also injured in similar attacks on communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 22.
11:00 PM

Zelensky tasks government to approve veterans policy strategy.

"The key meaning of this policy is heroes. This is respect for the defenders of Ukraine, their protection, real support, effective, without bureaucracy and equally with respect, with the opportunity to further realize themselves for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians, for their own development, for the sake of their family, their community, our entire state," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.