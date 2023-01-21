Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine confirms Russian offensive attempts in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 21, 2023 8:43 PM
Ukraine’s General Staff said Russia continues an offensive effort near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, and Zaporizhzhia Oblast, engaging additional aviation.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, over 25 settlements came under artillery fire during the past 24 hours, the latest statement by the General Staff says.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starykh said on Jan. 21 that Russia had carried out one airstrike and intensified artillery fire to test Ukraine’s defense. According to him, one civilian was killed by Russian shelling.

Despite attempts to offensive, Russia is just testing the waters, said Yevhen Yerin, one of the army’s spokespersons, in a televised statement.

“It is impossible to say that some big offensive is taking place. These are small groups of around ten people, which the enemy threw to test the strength of our defense,” Yerin said.

“If the enemy succeeds, perhaps, in some areas, they will improve their tactical position,” he went on.

According to Yerin, Russia is trying to improve their positions near Zaporizhzhia. However, he did not rule out more active moves by Russia since it accumulated “some forces” in the area.

On Jan. 21, Russia's Defense Ministry said its troops had attempted to advance in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

“In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, both sides have massed significant forces, which have conducted artillery exchanges and skirmishes, but have avoided any large-scale offensive effort,” the Jan. 21 update by British Defense Intelligence said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.