Ukraine destroys 4 Russian helicopters in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, military claims

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces destroyed two Russian Ka-52 and two Mi-8 helicopters by missile strikes in the Russian rear in Belgorod Oblast, the military branch reported on March 24.

Russian forces had reportedly established a landing site for the aircraft — a camouflaged position for rapid airborne operations and surprise attacks on Ukrainian forces.

The Ka-52 "Alligator" is designed for reconnaissance and precision strikes, while the Mi-8 serves as a versatile transport and assault helicopter. Both have been actively used in Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to the special forces, the helicopters were destroyed deep in the rear by missile strikes, including those fired from a HIMARS rocket launcher.

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces carried out the operation in cooperation with military intelligence (HUR) and artillery and missile forces.

"Once again, (Russia) thought deep rear positions were unattainable. We proved that nothing is out of reach for Ukraine's Special Operations Forces," the unit said in a statement.

Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts, is regularly used by Russian forces to launch attacks on Ukrainian territory.

Russian authorities have repeatedly accused Ukraine of striking Belgorod Oblast and Belgorod city since the start of the full-scale war. Recently, Moscow claimed it had thwarted a Ukrainian incursion into the region, which Kyiv denied.