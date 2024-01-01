He came back

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have recorded 292 cases of sexual violence by the Russian military. This figure likely represents just the tip of the iceberg.

“He Came Back” is an investigative documentary about sexual crimes that were committed during the Russian occupation of Kyiv and Kherson oblasts in early 2022.

Two women agreed to tell journalists from the Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit about what they went through and how they are seeking justice.

The unit identified both soldiers who committed rape. They also identified their superior commanders, who share the responsibility for the crimes of their subordinates.

In one of the cases, the journalists completely reconstructed the events of the crime, worked under a legend, and called civilians and military personnel in the occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast to uncover the crime.