Ukraine can help restore stability in Syria after years of Russian interference, Zelensky says

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine has a chance to contribute to restoring stability in Syria after years of Russian interference, emphasizing that this effort will also bolster Ukraine’s own pursuit of peace.

"It would be the right step to restore our diplomatic relations and economic cooperation with Syria," he said during his evening address on Dec. 30. "And I really hope that post-Assad Syria will respect international law – something Assad couldn’t and didn’t want to do."

Zelesnky also expressed gratitude to Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who raised the Ukrainian flag over the Honorary Consulate in Damascus on the same day.

"I would also like to thank Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry team and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food for organizing our delegation’s visit to Damascus – to the new Syria," Zelensky said. "I look forward to receiving reports from the ministers on the negotiations and the initial results. This demonstrates Ukraine’s leadership and agility in foreign policy – qualities that can deliver the positive outcomes we need."

Ukraine has acted swiftly to rebuild relations with Syria following the overthrow of former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s Russia-backed regime on Dec. 8.

Sybiha’s visit marked the first official Ukrainian delegation to Syria in years, signaling an effort to restore diplomatic ties severed in 2022 after Assad aligned with Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

During his visit, Sybiha highlighted Ukraine’s readiness to reestablish diplomatic relations, trade, and educational exchanges with Syria, provided the new leadership adheres to international law and respects territorial integrity.

On Dec. 27, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine had delivered 500 tons of wheat flour to Syria under its "Grain from Ukraine" initiative.