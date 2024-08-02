Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, fallen soldiers, Geneva Conventions, Ukraine losses
Edit post

Ukraine brings back bodies of another 250 fallen soldiers

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 2, 2024 12:35 PM 2 min read
Bodies of 250 fallen soldiers are being brought back to Ukraine-controlled territories on Aug. 2, 2024.
The bodies of 250 fallen soldiers are being brought back to Ukraine-controlled territories on Aug. 2, 2024. (Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of POWs/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Kyiv brought back the bodies of another 250 soldiers killed on the battlefields of eastern and southern Ukraine, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POWs) said on Aug. 2.

The bodies will be sent for forensic analysis and identification before being handed over to their families for burial, the headquarters said.

The repatriation was carried out in cooperation between the POWs headquarters, the Reintegration Ministry, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Armed Forces, and other institutions.

The bodies of 250 fallen soldiers are being brought back to Ukraine-controlled territories on Aug. 2, 2024. (Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of POWs/Telegram)
The bodies of 250 fallen soldiers are being brought back to Ukraine-controlled territories on Aug. 2, 2024. (Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of POWs/Telegram)

"We managed to bring back the bodies of fallen defenders from the Luhansk, Bakhmut, Marinka, Avdiivka, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia sectors, as well as from Mariupol, Horlivka, and (Russian) territory, to their homeland," the headquarters said in a statement.

The Geneva Conventions dictate that people who lost their lives during war are entitled to a dignified burial. Over 3,000 bodies of killed Ukrainian soldiers have been repatriated from Russian-occupied territories during the full-scale war.

In a previous transfer on June 14, Ukraine managed to bring back the bodies of 254 soldiers.

In late February, Kyiv released information about the total number of Ukrainian troops killed during the full-scale invasion, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying the number was around 31,000.

Stuck in legal limbo, Ukrainian civilians endure torture in Russian prisons
Editor’s note: This story was sponsored by Common Sense Communications, a Ukrainian non-profit organization specializing in pro-democracy strategic communications. One of their ongoing projects is “Voices of Civilian Hostages,” which aims to attract the world’s attention to the issue of Russia’s ill…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:59 AM

Next global peace summit will likely be held in Middle East, Yermak says.

The second global peace summit for Ukraine will be held in a country from the so-called Global South, probably in the Middle East, in an effort to portray the "world's unity" amid Russia's ongoing invasion, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak told Bloomberg in an interview published Aug. 1.
11:33 PM

No link between US-Russia prisoner swap and war in Ukraine, Sullivan says.

"We see those operating on the separate tracks. One is really about the practical issue of producing this exchange. The other is a much more complex question where the Ukrainians will be in the lead and the United States will consult closely with all of our allies to support them when they are prepared to step forward and engage in that kind of diplomacy," U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.