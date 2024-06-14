Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukrainian soldiers, War, Casualties, Military losses, Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 254 fallen soldiers

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 14, 2024 12:36 PM 1 min read
Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 254 more soldiers who died fighting against Russia’s full-scale invasion. (Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 254 soldiers who died fighting against Russia, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War reported on June 14.

The Geneva Conventions dictate that people who lost their lives during war are entitled to a dignified burial. Over 2,400 fallen soldiers have been repatriated to Ukraine in the last two years.

According to the headquarters, the bodies of the 221 fallen soldiers were retrieved from Donetsk Oblast, 25 from Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and four from Luhansk Oblast. Another four bodies were brought back from morgues in Russia.

“After identification, the bodies of our defenders will be handed over to their families for a dignified burial,” the headquarters wrote in a post on Telegram.

The effort to retrieve the fallen soldiers was conducted in collaboration with several government and military agencies, including the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Interior Ministry, the State Emergency Service, and the Armed Forces.

In a previous transfer on May 31, the headquarters reported that the bodies of 212 fallen Ukrainian soldiers had been returned for burial.

In late February, Kyiv released information about the total number of Ukrainian soldiers killed during the full-scale invasion, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying the number was around 31,000.

Media: Russia suffered ‘astronomical’ losses on Kharkiv front, NATO source suggests
Russia suffered “astronomical” losses while attempting to advance in Kharkiv Oblast, European Pravda reported on June 13, citing a NATO official who spoke on condition of anonymity during a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:36 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 254 fallen soldiers.

The Geneva Conventions dictate that people who lost their lives during war are entitled to a dignified burial. Over 2,400 fallen soldiers have been repatriated to Ukraine in the last two years.
10:36 AM

Ukraine preparing 10 more bilateral security agreements, Zelensky says.

Over 30 countries have joined the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine so far. The U.S. and Japan joined 15 other countries on June 13, including the U.K., Germany, and France, that have signed similar bilateral treaties to help Kyiv repel Russia's aggression.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:16 AM

Drone attack in Rostov Oblast causes blackouts, fire.

Russian air defense units faced a "mass attack" of drones in the region's Morozovsk district, Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev reported. The attack caused a fire and left some parts of the area without power.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.