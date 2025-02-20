Skip to content
News Feed, FPV, Drones, Ukraine's military intelligence, Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

Ukraine behind FPV goggles explosions in Russia, source claims

by Kateryna Denisova February 20, 2025 1:21 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purpose. FPV drones are seen on the wall of a command room in the direction of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 21, 2024 (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) operation was behind the detonations of goggles for first-person-view (FPV) drones used by Russian soldiers, a HUR source told the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 20.

The news comes after Russian pro-war Telegram channels reported a series of explosions of FPV goggles while they were being used by Russian drone operators.

According to the source, HUR bought a large batch of FPV goggles for the operation and rigged them with explosives and a detonation mechanism.

According to the source, a large batch of FPV goggles was bought for the operation and equipped with explosives and a remote detonation function. (HUR source)
According to the source, a large batch of FPV goggles was bought for the operation and equipped with explosives and a remote detonation function. (HUR source)

"Russian volunteers" subsequently donated the goggles to Russian drone units "in coordination" with the agency, according to the source.

"Today, the horrors of war are literally happening right before the eyes of Russian FPV pilots. This is a well-deserved punishment for the war crimes that the Russian occupiers commit against Ukraine every day," the HUR source said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in drone technology, revolutionizing warfare.

Various aerial, naval, and ground drones have been developed and often successfully used for reconnaissance, combat, and other tasks by Ukrainian troops.

FPV drones are cheap to manufacture and can be precisely flown into targets, allowing their users to destroy much more expensive military equipment.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

