Ukraine at Olympics: Ukrainian athletes to compete in tennis, football, boxing on July 30

What to look out for on July 30, day four of the Olympics:

New challenges await Ukrainian athletes a day after fencer Olga Kharlan snatched the first medal for the Olympic team in the 2024 Paris Games.

First, Margaryta Pesotska will face Romanian Bernadette Szocs in the table tennis women's singles round of 32 at 10 a.m. Paris time.

Polina Buhrova will then challenge Czechia's Tereza Svabikova in badminton, playing in the women's singles group play stage no earlier than 11 p.m.

Also at 11 a.m., Ukrainian swimmer Denys Kesil will compete in men's 200m butterfly, aiming to qualify for the semi-finals.

Highly anticipated tennis matches will follow, including Marta Kostyuk facing off Greece's Maria Sakkari and Elina Svitolina playing with Czech Barbora Krejcikova in the third round of women's singles at 1:30 and 3 p.m., respectively.

Kostyuk will then play again side by side with Dayana Yastremska against the Chinese Taipei team in the second round of women's doubles at 4:30 p.m.

In yet another tennis match, sisters Lyudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok will play in the second round of women's doubles at 3 p.m. Their competitors will be determined in the game between the Greeks Despina Papamichail and Maria Sakkari and the Americans Danielle Collins and Desirae Krawczyk.

Mykhailo Usach will face Brazil's Marcus D'Almeida at 1:18 p.m. in the men's individual 1/32 elimination round in archery, and Ukraine's fencing team will play quarter-finals against China in the women's epee team table of 8 at 1:30 p.m.

Viktoriia Us will represent Ukraine in the canoe slalom, with the first run of the women's single heats scheduled for 3 p.m. and the second run for 5:10 p.m.

The Ukrainian men's football team will play Argentina at 5 p.m. in their final match of Group B, which will determine their progress into the knockout stages.

Finally, boxer Oleksandr Khyzniak will challenge Hungary's Pylyp Akilov in the round of 16 in the middleweight category at 8:32 p.m.