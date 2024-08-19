Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Ukraine, War, Weapons, Defense Ministry, Sweden, Western aid
Ukraine approves Swedish infantry fighting vehicle for military use

by Kateryna Denisova August 19, 2024 6:23 PM 2 min read
The Pansarbandvagn 302 (PbV 302) infantry fighting vehicle
The Pansarbandvagn 302 (PbV 302) infantry fighting vehicle. (Jorchr/Wikipedia)
The Pansarbandvagn 302 (PbV 302) infantry fighting vehicle, produced by Swedish Hägglund & Söner, has been approved for delivery to Ukraine's Armed Forces, the Defense Ministry said on Aug. 19.

The "entire Swedish stock" of PbV 302 vehicles was a part of Stockholm's largest tranche of military aid for Ukraine worth $1.3 billion, announced in late May.

Armed with a 20-mm Hispano-Suiza automatic cannon, the tracked taxi combat vehicle weighs over 13 tonnes. It can move through difficult off-road terrain, including mud and sand, as well as water due to its wide tracks.

According to the ministry, the PbV 302 vehicle has frontal armor that can withstand a direct hit from a 20-mm projectile, and can speed up to 60 km/hour.

The vehicle was in service with the Swedish army until 2014. It was used during the fighting in Bosnia and Kosovo.

More than 110 models of Ukrainian and foreign-made military vehicles have been approved for use in Ukraine as of early June, the ministry said. One third of the vehicles were reportedly domestically produced while the rest were made in over 20 countries, including the U.S., the U.K. Germany, Sweden, and Italy. Sixty samples of equipment were taken into service in 2024.

Kyiv confirms Modi's upcoming visit to Ukraine.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit will take place on Aug. 23, Ukraine's Presidential Office said. The visit, which was first announced by Indian media in July, will be the first Indian prime minister's trip to Ukraine in the history of bilateral relations between the two nations.
