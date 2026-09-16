Ukraine approves more than 80 companies for private air defense

Eighty-one companies are now authorized to form private air defense units — up from 51 in mid-July — the Defense Ministry said on Sept. 16, as the country, and particularly Kyiv and the surrounding area, come under near-constant Russian attack.

As Russia shifts its bombardment tactics to near-hourly drone attacks throughout the day, increasingly targeting civilian infrastructure, more businesses are joining the program. The ministry says the program is designed to protect workers and facilities while reducing pressure on military air defenses, which now face increased strain beyond concentrated overnight barrages.

Established by the Cabinet of Ministers in November 2025, the private air defense program allows businesses to voluntarily form and finance air defense groups staffed by trained and certified civilian employees. Eligible companies include providers of essential services such as electricity, water, transport, and communications, alongside security firms protecting other businesses.

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Companies apply to the Defense Ministry for authorization, then agree with the Air Force command on their units' operations. Under rules introduced in March, participating businesses can also temporarily receive military air defense equipment and ammunition unused by combat units, with Air Force approval.

Private air defense is just one component of Ukraine's multi-level system of airspace protection.

The first successful interceptions under the program were announced in March, when a company's unit downed Russian drones in Kharkiv Oblast. In April, the ministry reported a private group's first interception of a jet-powered Shahed-type drone.

By mid-July, private air defense had downed more than 50 Shahed and Zala drones, according to the ministry.