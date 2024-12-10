This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Ukraine approves Droid TW robotics system for combat operation

by Abbey Fenbert December 10, 2024 4:53 AM 1 min read
The Droid TW 12.7 robotics system, a ground combat drone mounted with a Browning machine gun. (Screenshot/Defense Ministry)
The Defense Ministry has approved the new Droid TW 12.7 robotics complex, used on a tracked platform with a Browning 12.7 mm machine gun, for combat operations, the ministry announced on Dec. 9.

The system was approved after performing reliably in combat testing, the ministry said.

"In the conditions of modern warfare, technologies play a decisive role in ensuring superiority on the battlefield," Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov said.

Klimenkov said the codification of the Droid TW system marked "a significant step" towards innovating the Armed Forces.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Droid TW 12.7 is a ground combat drone operated via a remote-control tablet. The system is armed with a Browning 12.7 mm machine gun and mounted on a tracked platform that allows it to operate under difficult conditions.

"Our advantage is a high-tech army capable of confronting modern challenges," Klimenkov said.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Sept. 24 that Ukraine has developed a three-year plan for the production of drones, electronic warfare equipment, and ground robotic systems.

Ukraine's budget for 2025 envisages Hr 55 billion ($1.3 billion) for weapons production, Strategic Industries Minister Herman Smetanin said on Nov. 12.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
