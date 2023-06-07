Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine, OECD sign 4-year reconstruction, reform agreement

by Martin Fornusek June 7, 2023 7:54 PM 2 min read
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) logo. Brazil, March 23, 2023. (Photo Credit: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) signed a four-year partnership agreement to support reform, recovery, and reconstruction in Ukraine, the OECD announced on June 7.

The Ukraine Country Program agreement was signed in Paris by OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann and in Kyiv by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"The Country Program we have signed today has been developed in close co-operation with, and reflects the priorities of, the government of Ukraine with its focus on stronger institutions and governance, continuing the fight against corruption, attracting private sector investment, and laying the foundations for long-term well-being and opportunities for its people," Cormann said.

The current program will build on the past OECD work on Ukraine's energy and agricultural sectors.

According to Cormann, this agreement should move Ukraine closer to the OECD's standards and ultimately support Ukraine's accession to the EU.

The implementation of the Ukraine Country Program will be coordinated by the OECD-Ukraine Liaison Office, which opened in Kyiv earlier this year.

Ukraine submitted a membership application to the OECD on July 5, 2022.

The international organization is composed of 38 countries in Europe, the Americas, and elsewhere, and declares commitment to democracy and a market economy.

Survey: 65% of Europeans support Ukraine joining EU in next few years
Sixty-five percent of Europeans believe that Ukraine should be admitted into the European Union during the next few years, according to survey findings published by the Bertelsmann Foundation on March 22. Sixty-one percent also favor the EU providing weapons to Ukraine to defend itself against Russi…
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
