Ukraine adds Chinese oil, gas companies to 'international sponsors of war' list

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has added the three largest Chinese oil and gas companies to its "international sponsors of war" list, the agency's press service announced on Oct. 3.

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group), China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC Group), and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) reportedly continue to buy crude oil and gas from Russia and invest in Russian energy projects.

NACP said CNPC and a subsidiary of CNOOC have a stake in a liquefied natural gas project in the Gyda Peninsula in Siberia called the Arctic LNG-2.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin attended the opening ceremony of the project. Once fully implemented, the Arctic LNG-2 could increase Russia's share of the global LNG trade to 15%, nearly double its current share, according to the NACP.

CNPC is also allegedly involved in a number of other Russian energy projects, including the Yamal LNG project, the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, and the Eastern Siberia–Pacific Ocean oil pipeline.

The company agreed with Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom to make payments in their respective national currencies, "which strengthens and stabilizes the Russian ruble" despite international sanctions, the NAPC added.

The NACP added another major Chinese company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, to its list of international sponsors of war on Aug. 17.

The company owns the online shopping portal AliExpress and was included on the list partly for supporting Russia financially by paying taxes in the country.

Its platforms also allegedly facilitate the sale of copper allegedly exported from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

The 'international sponsor of war' is designed to be "a powerful reputational tool," the NACP explains on its website.

The NACP aims to encourage the exit of international business from Russia, reducing the country's "financial and technological ability to kill Ukrainians."

Multinational companies like Unilever, Bacardi, and PepsiCo are currently included on the list.