Skip to content
Main Sections
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right

Russian cities left defenseless as Ukraine ramps up drone attacks

by Irynka Hromotska September 12, 2024 5:49 PM 6 min read
This photo shows a damaged residential building following a drone attack in Ramenskoye in the Moscow region, Russia on Sep. 10, 2024. (Tatyana Makeyeva / AFP via Getty Images)
War analysis, Drones, Ukraine, Russia, War, Palianytsia
by Irynka Hromotska September 12, 2024 5:49 PM 6 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

While waiting for a green light from Western countries to use their long-range weapons to strike targets deep inside Russia, Ukraine is relying on domestically produced drones, which are considerably cheaper than missiles and no less effective.

In recent months, Ukraine has increased the number of strikes using homemade drones against Russian critical infrastructure essential to powering Russia's war machine. Faced with attacks using dozens of drones at once, the Russian air defense proved to be overstretched and not always effective.

"Despite Russia's extensive air defense capabilities, there are limitations to protecting all targets effectively," Mattias Eken, a defense and security expert at RAND Europe, told the Kyiv Independent.

"The objective is to demonstrate to the Russian populace that the state's defense capabilities are insufficient, highlighting vulnerabilities within Russia," Eken added.

Ukraine strikes Russian airfields with homemade weapons in hopes of preventing devastating attacks at home
Ukraine’s Air Force spotted 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers in Russian airspace at around 5 a.m. on Aug. 26. In less than three hours, Ukraine was under the largest aerial attack since the start of the full-scale war, with 127 missiles and 109 drones flying into Ukraine. To attack Ukrainian
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

New challenges for Russian air defense

Since early September, Ukraine has conducted two mass attacks on Russia, reportedly using at least 144 drones in one and 158 in the other, according to the Russian authorities.

Moscow Oblast Governor Andrey Vorobyov said a residential building in the town of Ramenskoye was damaged as a result of the latest attack. According to Vorobyov, a 46-year-old woman was killed, and three other civilians were injured. The town is located 46 kilometers southeast of Moscow.

Kyiv has neither commented nor confirmed its involvement in these strikes.

The Sept. 10 attack targeted various Russian regions, including Bryansk, Moscow, Tula, Kaluga, Belgorod, Kursk, Oryol, Voronezh oblasts, and the Krasnodar Krai. Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that the highest number of drones—72—was reportedly downed over Bryansk Oblast, followed by Moscow Oblast (20) and Kursk Oblast (14).

"If Ukraine maintains pressure on Russian industrial and military sites and potential targets, that is going to have a significant consequence on how Russia fights," said Samuel Bendett, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security think tank, adding that Ukraine resorts to combined long-range attacks using various types of drones.

With the beginning of the full-scale invasion, drones became a game changer for Ukraine. The Ukrainian government began investing more in domestic production, creating incentives and grants, and simplifying bureaucratic procedures for manufacturers.

Ukraine pins hopes on home-made drones to counter Russia
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Feb. 7 that the Ukrainian military would create a separate branch of the Armed Forces dedicated to drones. Throughout the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has been a drone tactics pioneer, from applying purpose-built military UAVs to weaponizing civilian models…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

In the meantime, nearly 20 countries have united in a drone coalition, aiming to bolster Ukraine's arsenal of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). In March, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said that Ukraine has expanded its drone market to the point where it can produce "more than one or even two million drones a year" with the help of partners.

As Ukraine increases its drone production, Russian air defense is increasingly showing its vulnerability. Recent Ukrainian targets have included oil refineries, airfields, weapons and ammunition depots. With dozens of drones entering vast Russian territory overnight, Russian air defense cannot cover it all.

"Utilizing a large number of drones plays a crucial role in overpowering and fatiguing Russia's air defense systems. Equally important is ensuring that the cost of drones remains lower than the missiles deployed to intercept them," Eken said.

"Ukraine's strategic use of long-range drone strikes is posing challenges for Moscow by creating dilemmas in defense planning." However, Ukraine's launch of a large number of drones is not the only issue creating challenges for Russian air defense.

"Ukraine's strategic use of long-range drone strikes is posing challenges for Moscow by creating dilemmas in defense planning."

According to Eken, Russian tactical radars are optimized for detecting jets rather than small, slow-moving targets like drones. Russian anti-aircraft systems such as Pantsir S1, Tunguska, and Strela often struggle to detect small drones until they are in close proximity, around 3-4 kilometers (1.5-3 miles), near the minimum effective range for engaging them with missiles.

"While systems like Pantsir and Tunguska are equipped with rapid-fire cannons as a backup, their effectiveness against small drones has been questioned," Eken added.

Is Russia ready to face even greater threats?

To counter Ukrainian drones, Russian forces are trying to reorganize their air defense units. "Russians are borrowing a page from the Ukrainian playbook right now," Bendett said, describing the recent approaches the Russian army took.

Russia has begun to launch mobile air defense units, as Ukraine does. The Russian Defense Ministry also plans to use mobile large-caliber machine guns and light air defense guns mounted on trucks and jeeps, Bendett said, calling this a "long-term solution."

"A lot of Russian commentators are very upset at their government's inability to deal with this threat," Bendett said.

"And they are calling for volunteer units like the ones that exist in Ukraine, where regular citizens patrol the skies listening to acoustic and visual signals to try and track these drones."

Yet this approach requires cooperation between the military and civil society, as in Ukraine. But this is not the case in Russia today, and it will take time to develop, the expert added.

According to Eken, Russia will likely also need to upgrade its radar technology to effectively counter the increasing presence of small, cost-effective drones. This technology integrates optical and acoustic detection systems to reliably detect drones at long ranges.

"Additionally, radio-frequency jamming will likely be a valuable tool in addressing this issue. Looking ahead, the development of novel anti-drone ammunition equipped with proximity fuses, as well as advancements in microwaves and lasers, may offer solutions in the medium to long term," Eken said, adding that the process of developing and implementing these technologies is expected to take "several years," while Russian defense industry is already "under strain" due to the ongoing war.

As Russia is trying to improve its air defense capabilities, Ukraine has announced the first successful test of a ballistic missile of its own production and presented a new development—the Palianytsia drone missile.

Everything we know about Ukraine’s new Palianytsia missile-drone
With much fanfare, Ukraine has announced a new weapon – the Palianytsia missile drone. The first images of the Palianytsia were shown in a video President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X on Aug. 25, following his announcement the day before about the new weapon’s first successful combat use. “Today…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Svitlyk

Experts do not believe that the new turbojet engine-powered drone will make significant changes on the battlefield, but they highlighted its ability, similar to a drone, to adjust its target and trajectory during flight.

As for potential ballistic missile attacks from Ukraine, they may be even easier for Russia to deal with, at least in theory, Eken said.

Russian air defense systems were primarily designed to intercept high-speed bombers, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. This is particularly evident in cities such as Moscow, where one of the world's few permanent stationary missile defense systems, the A-135, is deployed.

"Nevertheless, intercepting advanced ballistic missiles is notoriously difficult in practice, given their speed and trajectory," Eken added.

Russia now has Iran’s Fath-360 ballistic missile — here’s what it means for Ukraine
After months of contradictory reports, the U.S. on Sept. 10 confirmed that Iran had delivered ballistic missiles to Russia in what could prove a dramatic development for Ukraine. “We’ve warned Tehran publicly, we’ve warned Tehran privately, that taking this step would be a dangerous escalation,” U.…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Irynka Hromotska
Irynka Hromotska
Photo Editor
Irynka Hromotska is a photo editor at The Kyiv Independent. She received her MA in photojournalism from the Missouri School of Journalism as a Fulbright student. Irynka previously curated the “Fighting for Dignity” exhibition, highlighting the resilience of Ukrainians, interned at the Magnum Foundation, worked with Magnum Photos, and was an assistant photo editor for the FotoEvidence photo book “Ukraine: A War Crime.” Her photography has been featured in outlets like Radio Free Europe, Reuters, The New York Times, and The Guardian. In her role at Kyiv Independent, Irynka actively fosters relationships with photojournalists covering Ukraine, with a particular focus on promoting long-form visual storytelling. Read more
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.