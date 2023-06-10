UK to provide $20 million worth of humanitarian aid for victims of Kakhovka dam disaster, Russia’s war

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. announced on June 10 that it will provide Ukraine with $20 million worth of humanitarian aid to help Ukraine cope with the aftermath of Russia's June 6 destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Kherson Oblast, as well as to support those at the “frontlines and displaced communities.”

The aid includes “a package of rescue boats, community water filters, water pumps, and waders to help Ukraine’s State Emergency Services responders deal with the ongoing impact of the flooding,” reads the announcement on the U.K. governmental website.

According to it, the equipment is expected to “start arriving” in Ukraine by next week.

The funding will support aid organizations assisting people affected by the flooding as well as in areas “affected by the fighting and communities who have been displaced.”

“This builds on our existing humanitarian support of £220 million ($277 million), which is allowing partners, such as the Ukraine Red Cross, to help evacuate civilians affected by the flooding,” the announcement says.

Earlier on June 9, Moldova also announced that it had decided to provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid worth around $230,000 for the "management of the ecological and humanitarian consequences" following the Kakhovka dam disaster.

Ever since being liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022, Kherson has experienced regular shelling from Russian forces on the other side of the Dnipro River.

On June 6, Russia destroyed the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant across the Dnipro River, occupied by Russian forces, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

As of 1 p.m. on June 10, 27 people are considered missing due to the floods, according to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

At least five people have been killed in both Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts due to the floods, the ministry said earlier.