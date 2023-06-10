Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK to provide $20 million worth of humanitarian aid for victims of Kakhovka dam disaster, Russia’s war

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 10, 2023 6:39 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. announced on June 10 that it will provide Ukraine with $20 million worth of humanitarian aid to help Ukraine cope with the aftermath of Russia's June 6 destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Kherson Oblast, as well as to support those at the “frontlines and displaced communities.”

The aid includes “a package of rescue boats, community water filters, water pumps, and waders to help Ukraine’s State Emergency Services responders deal with the ongoing impact of the flooding,” reads the announcement on the U.K. governmental website.

According to it, the equipment is expected to “start arriving” in Ukraine by next week.

The funding will support aid organizations assisting people affected by the flooding as well as in areas “affected by the fighting and communities who have been displaced.”

“This builds on our existing humanitarian support of £220 million ($277 million), which is allowing partners, such as the Ukraine Red Cross, to help evacuate civilians affected by the flooding,” the announcement says.

Earlier on June 9, Moldova also announced that it had decided to provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid worth around $230,000 for the "management of the ecological and humanitarian consequences" following the Kakhovka dam disaster.

Ever since being liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022, Kherson has experienced regular shelling from Russian forces on the other side of the Dnipro River.

On June 6, Russia destroyed the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant across the Dnipro River, occupied by Russian forces, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

‘They are destroying us.’ People plea to escape flooded Russian-occupied areas
Editor’s note: For this story, we spoke to people living or having family in the Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. For their safety, they are identified by first name only. After destroying the Nova Kakhovka dam and stranding thousands of Ukrainians in the catastrophic flood zone, Russians prevent…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko

As of 1 p.m. on June 10, 27 people are considered missing due to the floods, according to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

At least five people have been killed in both Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts due to the floods, the ministry said earlier.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.