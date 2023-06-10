Interior Ministry: 27 people missing due to floods after Kakhovka dam destruction

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the Interior Ministry, as of 1 p.m. on June 10, 27 people are considered missing due to the floods following Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Kherson Oblast.

At least five people have been killed in both Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts due to the floods, the ministry said earlier.

Also, 2,620 people, including 160 children, have been evacuated from the affected areas of Kherson Oblast. While 936 people, including 167 children, have been evacuated from Mykolaiv Oblast, the ministry added.

The total number of casualties isn’t known in the east bank, which Russian forces are currently occupying.

Ever since being liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022, Kherson has experienced regular shelling from Russian forces on the other side of the Dnipro River.

On June 6, Russia destroyed the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant across the Dnipro River, occupied by Russian forces, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.