UK to finance production of air defense, long-range weapons in Ukraine, Umerov says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. will finance the production of air defense systems and long-range weapons in Ukraine, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Jan. 13 following a meeting with U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey in London.

"The U.K. has already invested in the production of our weapons, and this collaboration continues — specifically, funding will be directed toward the production of air defense systems and long-range weapons," Umerov wrote on Facebook.

Umerov met with Healey to discuss bilateral cooperation in 2025 in key security areas.

"The U.K. reaffirmed its commitment to providing continuous and comprehensive support to strengthen Ukraine's position both on the battlefield and on the international stage," the minister said.

"We anticipate enhanced military, political, and economic assistance from our British allies this year."

Umerov did not provide further details on how London would finance Ukrainian defense industry.

In 2025, Ukraine plans to spend a record $35 billion on arms production, of which $17 billion will be financed by the Ukrainian government, according to Umerov. The rest may be supported by allies, he added.

Kyiv has ramped up domestic drone production over the past year, as well as the development of new missiles. Various aerial, naval, and ground drones have been developed and often successfully used for reconnaissance, combat, and other tasks throughout the full-scale war with Russia.

Ukraine, in recent months, has championed the development of long-range "missile-drones," upgraded UAVs with turbojet engines that can act as alternatives to cruise missiles. Kyiv unveiled its Palianytsia and Peklo hybrids in the second half of 2024.

Zelensky has said Ukraine aims to produce at least 30,000 long-range drones in 2025 and conducted the first successful test of a new Ukrainian missile, dubbed Ruta (Rue).