News Feed, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Rustem Umerov, defense industry, Defense production
UK to finance production of air defense, long-range weapons in Ukraine, Umerov says

by Kateryna Hodunova January 13, 2025 9:18 PM 2 min read
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey in London on Jan. 13, 2025. (Rustem Umerov / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. will finance the production of air defense systems and long-range weapons in Ukraine, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Jan. 13 following a meeting with U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey in London.

"The U.K. has already invested in the production of our weapons, and this collaboration continues — specifically, funding will be directed toward the production of air defense systems and long-range weapons," Umerov wrote on Facebook.

Umerov met with Healey to discuss bilateral cooperation in 2025 in key security areas.

"The U.K. reaffirmed its commitment to providing continuous and comprehensive support to strengthen Ukraine's position both on the battlefield and on the international stage," the minister said.

"We anticipate enhanced military, political, and economic assistance from our British allies this year."

Umerov did not provide further details on how London would finance Ukrainian defense industry.

In 2025, Ukraine plans to spend a record $35 billion on arms production, of which $17 billion will be financed by the Ukrainian government, according to Umerov. The rest may be supported by allies, he added.

Kyiv has ramped up domestic drone production over the past year, as well as the development of new missiles. Various aerial, naval, and ground drones have been developed and often successfully used for reconnaissance, combat, and other tasks throughout the full-scale war with Russia.

Ukraine, in recent months, has championed the development of long-range "missile-drones," upgraded UAVs with turbojet engines that can act as alternatives to cruise missiles. Kyiv unveiled its Palianytsia and Peklo hybrids in the second half of 2024.

Zelensky has said Ukraine aims to produce at least 30,000 long-range drones in 2025 and conducted the first successful test of a new Ukrainian missile, dubbed Ruta (Rue).

As Russian losses in Ukraine mount, Putin faces ‘devastating’ demographic timebomb
Russian losses in Ukraine are helping fuel a demographic timebomb that could see the country’s population reduced by half by the end of the century, experts have told the Kyiv Independent. “The impact on Russian society is devastating,” said Harley Balzer, emeritus professor of government and inter…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
What we know about North Korean POWs captured by Ukraine

Ukrainian forces captured two North Korean soldiers as prisoners of war (POWs) in Russia's Kursk Oblast on Jan. 9. The Kyiv Independent's Anna Belokur breaks down everything we learned from the POWs' interrogation video released by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
10:50 AM

Lithuania to deliver 4,500 drones to Ukraine this week.

Sakaliene's statement came shortly after the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT reported that thousands of drones, which were to be delivered to Ukraine several months ago, are still in Lithuanian warehouses as their delivery is delayed by bureaucratic obstacles.
