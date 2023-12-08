Skip to content
UK sanctions 17 members of Belarusian judiciary over role in politically-motivated cases

by Nate Ostiller December 8, 2023 6:01 PM 2 min read
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko (L) embraces Russian dictator Vladimir Putin (R) during the CSTO summit on Nov. 23, 2023, in Minsk, Belarus. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. announced sanctions on Dec. 8 against 17 members of the Belarusian judiciary, including judges, prosecutors, and an investigator, for their involvement in politically-motivated cases.

The sanctioned individuals had been involved in cases against "political activists, independent journalists, and human rights defenders."  

Belarus is known for being a dangerous country for journalists, ranked 157th out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders’ World Press Freedom Index.

According to The World Justice Project's Rule of Law Index, Belarus ranked 104th out of 142 countries. It was also the second lowest in Europe after Russia.

Long a repressive country, the rule of law in Belarus dramatically decreased after a fraudulent presidential election in 2020, in which Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko flagrantly rigged the results in order to stay in power. He then brutally cracked down on the subsequent protests.

Russian forces used Belarus to launch the initial offensive of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and have used Belarusian territory to attack Ukraine with drones and missiles.

The Belarusian military has not officially joined Russia's war against Ukraine. It has nonetheless routinely conducted military exercises during the war, as well as engaging in aggressive actions that antagonize its neighbors, such as sending Belarusian helicopters into Polish airspace on Aug. 1.

Belarus Weekly: Putin attends the CSTO summit in Minsk, Armenia skips
Belarus hosts the CSTO summit, with the notable attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the absence of Armenia’s representative. Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian and Belarusian defense sectors for 50 years after the end of the war. The OSCE designates Malta as the organization’s hea…
The Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Author: Nate Ostiller
2:27 PM

Media: Polish minister opposes extending EU free trade agreement with Ukraine.

In his letter, Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski allegedly pointed out the "counterproductive effects" of the trade liberalization introduced in 2022. He emphasized that excessive imports are related not only to grain but "also sugar, poultry, eggs, soft fruit, and apple concentrate," RMF24 reported.
11:15 PM

Defense minister, commanders visit eastern front.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and Chief of the General Staff Serhii Shaptala visited Ukrainian army positions near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, the Defense Ministry reported on Jan. 9.
9:04 PM

Putin grants citizenship to Bosnian Serb accused of war crimes.

Ratko Samac, a former Bosnian Serb soldier, is accused of participating in atrocities during the mass expulsion of civilians from the western Bosnian town of Kljuc during the war in the 1990s, in which at least 150 Bosniak civilians were killed. Samac has also been suspected by Bosnia's justice ministry of murdering three Bosniak civilians in 1993.
