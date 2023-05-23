Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Slovenia recognizes victims of Holodomor genocide

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 23, 2023 11:08 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovenia's National Assembly has adopted a declaration commemorating the Ukrainian victims of the Holodomor genocide, Ukraine's Embassy in Slovenia reported on May 23.

The Holodomor, a man-made famine that took place between 1932-33, occurred during Joseph Stalin's reign over the Soviet Union and caused an estimated 3.5 to 5 million Ukrainian deaths. Some scholars say the number may have been as high as 10.5 million.

The Ukrainian government has been calling on the international community to recognize it as a genocide.

According to the declaration, as cited by the embassy, Slovenia "condemns the genocidal actions that caused the death of millions of Ukrainians and inflicted great damage to the foundations of Ukrainian society."

Slovenia also "condemns and rejects attempts to distort historical facts, expresses solidarity with those who lived through the Holodomor, and pledges to preserve the memory of all the victims of these intentional, cruel, and criminal actions, while committing to promoting awareness of the tragic historical events in Ukraine during this period."

Ukraine's Embassy in Slovenia wrote that they welcomed the decision, adding that "the recognition of such horrific crimes will prevent them from being repeated in the future."

Aside from Slovenia, at least 22 countries recognized the Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people. Several countries and institutions did so in 2022 and 2023. Those include Iceland, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, and Bulgaria.

In December 2022, the European Parliament also recognized the Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people and urged Russia to issue an official apology for the atrocities committed by the Soviet regime.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
