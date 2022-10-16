UK Intelligence: Russia probably incapable of producing advanced munitions at the rate they are being expended

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry's latest intelligence report, Russia's massive attacks on Ukraine such as on Oct. 10 "represent a further degradation of Russia's long-range missile stocks, which is likely to constrain their ability to strike the volume of targets they desire in future."

According to Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Russia launched 84 cruise missiles and 24 drones across Ukraine on Oct. 10 in what was the largest coordinated attack since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Russian forces have used 1,235 out of 1,844 Iskander, Kalibr, and air-launched cruise missiles since Feb. 24, according to Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that as of Oct. 14, Russia had only 25-28% of the high-precision missiles it had before the beginning of the all-out war.