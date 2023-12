This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its latest update that the increase is likely an attempt "to draw in or fix additional Ukrainian units," amid speculation Ukraine is planning a major counter-offensive. "Pro-Russian separatist militia” have also probably made some progress towards the center of Pisky village, not far from the Donetsk Airport, the update said. “However, overall, Russian forces have secured few territorial gains," it wrote.