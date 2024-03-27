Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, United Kingdom, NATO, Russia, War, Military
Edit post

UK general admits military 'couldn't fight Russia for more than a couple of months'

by Nate Ostiller March 27, 2024 12:51 PM 2 min read
Members of the U.K. armed forces training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, May 15, 2018. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

U.K. General Rob Magowan admitted in a committee meeting on March 26 that the U.K.'s military "couldn't fight (Russia) for more than a couple of months because we don't have the ammunition and reserves of equipment to do it."

The striking admission was the latest warning from U.K. defense and military officials cautioning that the country is unprepared for armed conflict. Officials from other NATO countries have repeated similar concerns.  

The U.K.'s parliament released a bipartisan report in February 2024 that said the armed forces have yet to break the "vicious cycle" of equipment and manpower shortages that continue to hinder its preparation for a high-intensity war.

Magowan's acknowledgment on March 26 went even further as he responded to a direct question from lawmaker Mark Francois about the ability of the U.K. to fight Russia.

"We are not ready for an enduring war, do you accept that?" Francois asked, to which Magowan responded, "Yes, absolutely."

"We could not fight an enduring war against Russia, drop all these euphemisms about peer adversaries," Francois continued.

Magowan conceded that government spending on defense "does not meet, in all areas, the threats that we face."

At the same time, U.K. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said that a situation in which the U.K. would fight Russia alone is unlikely.

"For people watching, and hearing that the U.K. isn't ready for war exclusively with Russia, it’s important to understand that because we are in NATO and Article 5 (mutual defense clause) exists, (so) we would never be in that situation."

Top German general: ‘We must be ready for war (with Russia) in 5 years’
Carsten Breuer, the inspector general of the German Armed Forces, said that Russia has both the military potential and intention to extend its aggression beyond Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:39 AM

Reuters: Russia facing delays in oil payments from China, Turkey and UAE.

Banks in China, the UAE, and Turkey have boosted sanctions compliance leading to Russian oil firms facing months of delays in receiving payments, Reuters reported on March 27. In some cases, money transfers to Moscow have been rejected entirely, several sources familiar with the matter told the outlet.
1:21 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 26, firing 36 times and causing at least 181 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
11:48 PM

Ukraine beats Iceland, qualifies for Euro 2024.

Ukraine's national football team has qualified for the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship after beating Iceland 2:1. It will be Ukraine's 4th straight European Championship, with the 2024 edition taking place in Germany in June and July.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.