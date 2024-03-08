UK Defense Secretary Shapps visits Kyiv to 'raise alarm for democratic world'

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said on March 8 during a trip to Kyiv that he was there to "raise the alarm for the democratic world" and urge Ukraine's Western allies to increase their support.

Shapps met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov the previous day.

As the impasse on U.S. aid for Ukraine drags on, the delay in military support has begun to impact the situation on the battlefield. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on March 7 that the ongoing deadlock is "nothing short of a gift to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin" and other American adversaries.

Yellen's comments echo those from other U.S. officials, who have argued that the impasse in Congress contributed to Ukraine's loss of the key front-line city of Avdiivka.

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said earlier in March that Putin is taking advantage of delays in U.S. aid to Ukraine to further Russian military efforts.

Shapps said on March 8 that the U.K. has "stepped up to do more than ever," and pushed for other Western allies to do the same.

"We easily have the resources of the West (to support Ukraine), if we have the will," Shapps said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This is a wake-up call for the world, let's make sure Ukraine wins this war," he concluded.

Shapps announced the day before that the U.K. would allocate 325 million pounds ($416 million) to purchase over 10,000 "cutting-edge" drones for Ukraine.

The newly announced aid will further boost the 200-million-pound ($256 million) drone package unveiled in January during U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s visit to Kyiv.