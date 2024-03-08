Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, UK, Western aid, Grant Shapps, War, Russia
Edit post

UK Defense Secretary Shapps visits Kyiv to 'raise alarm for democratic world'

by Nate Ostiller March 8, 2024 3:19 PM 2 min read
U.K. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps in Kyiv on March 8, 2024 in a screenshot of a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. 
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said on March 8 during a trip to Kyiv that he was there to "raise the alarm for the democratic world" and urge Ukraine's Western allies to increase their support.

Shapps met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov the previous day.  

As the impasse on U.S. aid for Ukraine drags on, the delay in military support has begun to impact the situation on the battlefield. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on March 7 that the ongoing deadlock is "nothing short of a gift to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin" and other American adversaries.

Yellen's comments echo those from other U.S. officials, who have argued that the impasse in Congress contributed to Ukraine's loss of the key front-line city of Avdiivka.

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said earlier in March that Putin is taking advantage of delays in U.S. aid to Ukraine to further Russian military efforts.

Shapps said on March 8 that the U.K. has "stepped up to do more than ever," and pushed for other Western allies to do the same.

"We easily have the resources of the West (to support Ukraine), if we have the will," Shapps said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This is a wake-up call for the world, let's make sure Ukraine wins this war," he concluded.

Shapps announced the day before that the U.K. would allocate 325 million pounds ($416 million) to purchase over 10,000 "cutting-edge" drones for Ukraine.

The newly announced aid will further boost the 200-million-pound ($256 million) drone package unveiled in January during U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s visit to Kyiv.

Finnish minister calls on West to find funds ‘immediately’ to boost arms supplies to Ukraine
“Funds to support arms for Ukraine must be found immediately,” Hakkanen noted, saying that “Europe has not realized the seriousness of the war through the eyes of history.”
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:46 PM

Zelensky arrives in Turkey, to meet Erdogan.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Turkey on March 8 to meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Zelensky is also expected to visit the shipyard where corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy are being built and meet with representatives of Turkish defense companies.
1:28 PM

Top Chinese envoy visits Kyiv, meets Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian officials briefed the Chinese delegation on the situation on the battlefield, the work of the Black Sea grain corridor, the return of prisoners of war, Russia's violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the treatment of POWs, measures to implement Ukraine’s peace formula, and preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:36 AM

Russian attack on Kupiansk kills 2.

Russian forces struck Kupiansk with multiple rocket launchers on March 7, killing a man and a woman, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
11:36 PM

Zelensky to meet Erdogan in Turkey on March 8.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 8 in Turkey, the Turkish Presidency said on X. The two leaders will discuss Russia’s war, the Black Sea grain deal, and bilateral relations, according to the announcement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.