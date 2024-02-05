Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, UK
Edit post

British lawmakers caution that UK military remains unprepared for all-out war

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 5, 2024 9:01 AM 2 min read
Members of the U.K. armed forces training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, May 15, 2018. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K.'s armed forces have yet to break the "vicious cycle" of equipment and manpower shortages that continue to hinder its preparation for a high-intensity war, a bipartisan report from the U.K.'s parliament released on Feb. 4 said.

Officials from NATO countries have voiced growing concerns about the alliance's lack of preparedness for a conflict with Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Lieutenant Admiral Rob Bauer, the chair of the NATO Military Committee, said in January that civilians in NATO countries should be ready for the prospect of an all-out war with Russia within the next 20 years.

U.K. generals have criticized the hollowing out of the country's military in recent decades, pointing to a decrease of almost 30,000 service members from the standing army, including reservists, to a current total of 73,000 soldiers.

"Ukraine brutally illustrates that regular armies start wars; citizen armies win them," said the U.K.'s Chief of the General Staff, General Patrick Sanders, in a speech in late January.  

He added that the U.K. cannot simply rely on its air and naval power.

According to the Feb. 4 report entitled "Ready for War?" the country's military faces a staffing shortage and is "losing personnel faster than they can recruit them."

The government has not fully grasped the potential severity of the situation, and the report's authors claimed that the government was not fully "transparent" as the findings were compiled.

The report argues that the U.K. must introduce measures to improve the recruitment and retention of its military personnel but should also significantly increase its industrial capacity. Previous attempts to institute such reforms have not led to the desired outcomes, the report said.

"It is clear that the government will never achieve warfighting or strategic readiness without a thriving industrial base and without an offer that can attract, develop and sustain enough service personnel skilled to meet the increasing and evolving military challenges that we as a nation face."

NATO official warns of ‘all-out war’ with Russia within next 20 years
“We have to realize it’s not a given that we are in peace. And that’s why we [Nato forces] are preparing for a conflict with Russia,” said Lieutenant Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:26 AM

Rai News: Zelensky says leadership reset is necessary.

Responding to a question about a rumored dismissal of Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, President Zelensky said he had a serious reset in mind that was not about a single person, but about the general direction of the country’s leadership.
4:51 PM

Zelensky replaces Zaporizhzhia Oblast governor.

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Ivan Fedorov as the new governor of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the President's Office announced on Feb. 4. Fedorov, the former mayor of the now-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, will replace Yurii Malashko.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.